Irish hitmaker to play at Lancaster Grand

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s career has spanned 50 years. His first single proper Nothing Rhymed was released in 1970 and almost overnight it achieved Top 10 status In the UK charts.

His debut album Himself was littered with the most perfect examples of his art and craftsmanship.

His second album, 1972’s Back To Front, firmly cemented Gilbert amongst the world’s best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilbert O'Sullivan is due to play at Lancaster Grand in July.

British recognition soon followed with the songs Clair and Get Down reaching the summit of the UK singles charts and his LP Back To Front topping the album charts.

His last album, 2018’s Gilbert O’Sullivan achieved Gilbert’s highest UK Album Chart position in almost 45 years.

Take Love is the first single to be taken from Gilbert O’Sullivan’s twentieth studio album, Driven, out July 22.