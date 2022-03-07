International Women's Day 2022: A round-up of events being held in Preston to mark the occasion

To mark the occasion, there are numerous IWD events in Preston taking place throughout the week.

From business days, to gym sessions and historical talks, find out what’s on offer below:

The Haven’s International Women's Day 2022 Celebration

Find out what events are taking place in Preston this week to mark International Women's Day. Image: Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Tomorrow, the Haven - Central Lancashire, is running a special event between 11am and 3pm at their base on Blanche Street.

The organisers say: “We will have guest speakers, a raffle, activities and much more. So come on down, meet new people, learn more about services in the area and celebrate women!”

Tickets were free but the event is now sold out.

Women’s Weightlifting Workshops at PureGym

PureGym Preston is running two free Women’s Weightlifting Workshops this IWD at 10:30am and 12:30pm.

In small groups, the team will show you how to lift weights confidently while supporting you with the basics of a good technique to inspire your workouts and achieve the best results.

The workshops are for members only but can be booked for free.

Pink Link 2022 International Women’s Day– North West

On Tuesday, Pink Link are bringing together over 200 attendees to mark IWD2022 at Preston North End Football Club between 9.30am-4pm.

The day is business focused and will be “packed full” of exhibitors, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.

Attendees will also enjoy a three course lunch by Heathcotes and be inspired by their Guest Speaker, Jo Fairley, founder of Green & Blacks chocolate.

Bookings are now closed for this event.

Unique Ladies International Women's Day with EKM

For IWD, Unique Ladies Business Network and EKM, have joined forces to celebrate women in business, both historically and today.

Running between 11am-4pm, the event includes exhibits, product stalls, networking opportunities, lunch by Sushma’snacks, a business card draw and a chance to "ride the slide.”

Guest speakers include Jackie Weaver (Chief Officer at Cheshire Association of Local Councils).

Tickets for this event have now sold out.

Extraordinary Pioneer Women of Winckley Square

Taking place on Wednesday March 9, between 7pm-8.30pm at Preston Central Methodist Church, learn about the Winckley Square who were 'female firsts' for Preston, breaking boundaries imposed on their sex and blazing a trail, only for their achievements to be largely forgotten until now.