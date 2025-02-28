It would be safe to say that the North West of England has, and still is, a hotbed of innovation and talent when it comes to the world of music.

From leaders of the Britpop movement, Oasis , through to the band that laid down the foundations for pop bands in the future, The Beatles , there is plenty to celebrate when it comes to musical influences around the region - but we’ve only picked 25 to save you a few hours.

Be it spoken-word poets, teeny-bopper boy bands or the hedonistic Madchester music scene, here’s our picks of 25 acts from the North West region that helped define musical genres going forwards, based on cultural relevancy, influence and their everlasting appeal across future generations of musicians.

1 . The Beatles (Liverpool) No band has shaped popular music as much as The Beatles. With their innovative use of studio techniques, ground-breaking album concepts, and unique blend of pop, rock, and experimental sounds, The Beatles forever changed the course of music history. Their influence spans multiple generations, from shaping the modern pop structure to influencing genres like psychedelic rock, progressive rock, and even modern indie music. | Getty Images

2 . 808 State (Manchester) Pioneers of acid house and techno, 808 State were integral to the rise of electronic music in the UK, helping to shape the Manchester scene with their experimental approach to beats and rhythms. Their influence can be seen in the rise of rave culture and the global spread of electronic dance music in the late '80s and early '90s. | Getty Images

3 . Joy Division (Manchester) Known for their atmospheric, haunting sound, Joy Division were pioneers of post-punk and goth music. Their use of sparse, minimalist arrangements and frontman Ian Curtis's introspective, often cryptic lyrics captured the disillusionment of the era. Their legacy is profound, with their music continuing to influence artists across genres, from industrial rock to contemporary indie bands. | Getty Images

4 . New Order (Manchester) After the tragic death of Joy Division's Ian Curtis, New Order rose from the ashes, blending post-punk with electronic and dance music. Their pioneering use of synthesizers and drum machines on tracks like Blue Monday revolutionized dance music and indie rock, making them a key influence on the '80s electronic boom. | Getty Images