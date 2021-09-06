In pictures: Thousands flock to Highest Point festival in Lancaster

Festival favourites James took to the stage on the opening night to play classics from their back catalogue.

Revellers saw world class DJ sets from the likes of Rudimental, Wilkinson and Crazy P Soundsystem plus high energy vocals from Becky Hill and Ella Eyre.

The Lovely Eggs took to the stage in their hometown.

Families enjoyed a number of free events and activities at The Big Family Day out on Sunday.

The event came to a close on Sunday night with a final night of live performances with Rick Astley headlining, with special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and supported by The Cuban Brothers.

