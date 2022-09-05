In pictures: Morecambe packed for Vintage by the Sea festival
Vintage by the Sea festival returned to Morecambe after a three year hiatus and it didn’t disappoint.
For one glamorous weekend Morecambe celebrated the music, fashion, film, art, design and dance from the 1920s to the 1980s that has made Britain the world's creative and cultural hot bed.
The town was packed to the rafters with people dressed in vintage clothing enjoying all that was on offer.
There was a vintage marketplace, Routemaster Bus Bar with DJs, family workshops, street theatre, pop up dance, arts exhibitions, street food, Melodrome music stage, classic car show. afternoon teas, vintage mobile cinema, Vintage by the Sea after party and much more.
The sun even made an appearance.