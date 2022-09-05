News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: Morecambe packed for Vintage by the Sea festival

Vintage by the Sea festival returned to Morecambe after a three year hiatus and it didn’t disappoint.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:25 pm

For one glamorous weekend Morecambe celebrated the music, fashion, film, art, design and dance from the 1920s to the 1980s that has made Britain the world's creative and cultural hot bed.

The town was packed to the rafters with people dressed in vintage clothing enjoying all that was on offer.

There was a vintage marketplace, Routemaster Bus Bar with DJs, family workshops, street theatre, pop up dance, arts exhibitions, street food, Melodrome music stage, classic car show. afternoon teas, vintage mobile cinema, Vintage by the Sea after party and much more.

The sun even made an appearance.

1. Dancing at the vintage festival

A lady dancing in sixties style clothing at the vintage festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

2. Two ladies in vintage clothing enjoy the festival

Two ladies in vintage clothing and headpieces laughing at the vintage festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

3. A man enjoys dancing at the vintage festival

A man enjoying dancing at the Vintage by the Sea festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

4. Dancing at the vintage festival

A couple dancing at the Vintage by the Sea festival at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

