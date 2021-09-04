IN PICTURES: Lancashire's biggest outdoor music festival draws huge crowds

The Highest Point Festival drew in 35,000 music lovers, all eager to see headline acts from the likes of James, Rag’N’Bone Man, Rudimental, Becky Hill, Ella Eyre, The Futureheads & Rick Astley
1.
Highest Point, Lancashire’s biggest open-air music festival, kicked off on Thursday, and will continue until tomorrow, with an impressive line-up of more than 50 acts including Rag‘n’Bone Man, chart star Becky Hill, Brit and MOBO award-winner Ella Eyre, Clean Bandit, and Rudimental,
Photo: Robin Zahler
2.
The event was supposed to take place in May 2020, but was delayed due to Covid-19. Pictured are drum and bass heavyweights Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson.
Photo: Robin Zahler
3.
DJ and self-proclaimed 'music jedi' Sam Divine performed at Highest Point last night
Photo: Robin Zahler
4.
"Last night Highest Point was pretty special! What a venue. Can’t even put into words how amazing it is being back on the road."
- Sam Divine
Photo: Robin Zahler