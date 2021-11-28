IN PICTURES: Kirkham Christmas Market

More than 40 stalls set up on Poulton Street and the Market Square yesterday in what was celebrated as the town's biggest festive market to date. Here are some of the pictures of the event, which drew in substantial crowds eager do to a spot of Christmas shopping.
The market was expanded this year to make up for the cancellation of the event last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A day of festive entertainment included live music from street performers situated around the town, as well as traditional market stalls containing food, drink, arts and crafts, clothes, and more.
Harry Clarkson from the Scruffy Mutt Yard, whose hand-made woodworks sold out within just a few hours.
Carrie Ramsden from Global Nomad, a Lytham and St Annes-based food business
producing artisan sauces, spices and preserves.