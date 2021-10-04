Raptors on the rampage during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst

In pictures: Dino Day in Lancaster was a treat

Dinosaurs could be seen roaming the streets of Lancaster for Dino Day on Sunday.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:39 pm

Children and adults met Richie Raptor, baby dinosaurs, Cory the talking dinosaur, Tank Triceratops, Spence Spinosaurus and Zeus the T-rex at the prehistoric event.

There was face painting, a dino poo and slime drop-in and a fairground to enjoy.

1. Dino Day

A selfie with Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst

Photo: David Hurst

2. Dino Day

Shoppers meet Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst

Photo: David Hurst

3. Dino Day

Richie Raptor nips into the Body Shop during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst

Photo: David Hurst

4. Dino Day

Shoppers meet Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst

Photo: David Hurst

Lancaster
