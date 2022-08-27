News you can trust since 1886
Young Harry Bowker enjoying the tractors at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show

In pictures: Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show 2022

A variety of farm animals strutted their stuff at this year’s Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show in Lancashire today (Saturday).

By Jon Peake
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:13 pm

On a sunny day, families gathered for the annual event where sheep, cattle, light horses, ponies and shire horses, chickens, pigeons and even eggs were all rolled out to entertain the crowds – and plenty of tractors!

Families were also able to enjoy baking, wine, photography and craft activities at the annual show.

A cow on display at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

A shire is paraded in front of the crowds at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Shire Horse judging at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Chatting at the tractors at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

