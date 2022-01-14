In pictures: Black Axe Throwing Co lands in Lancaster - and they are here to stay!

Fast-paced and competitive, the award winning urban axe throwing experience is the perfect event to let off some steam, settle office rivalries, or determine which of your mates you want with you in a zombie apocalypse.
This will be Black Axe’s third UK venue.
The company will be searching for the best axe throwers from Lancaster and beyond to compete for the title of UK champion.
To book tickets visit here
