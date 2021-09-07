Illuminations Switch On 2021: MTV announce two more Blackpool Illuminations show specials to be broadcast to audiences

Shirley Ballas switches on Blackpool Illuminations picture: Darren Nelson

Viewers from Australia, Canada and the United States saw the moment Queen of dance Shirley Ballas pulled the lever to turn on the 142 year old Lights - thanks to the freely-accessible streamed concert,- broadcast from the magnificent Tower Ballroom.

The Illuminations will shine nightly in the resort for four months until January 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illuminations Switch On Blackpool Picture: Dave Nelson

Produced by MTV - this year's live concert, which again welcomed a live audience, featured performances by KSI, Wes Nelson, Ella Henderson and The Wombats.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said : “This year’s Switch-On was a remarkable event which gave people far and wide an opportunity to celebrate the launch of one of the most iconic and enduring tourist attractions in the world.

“The number of people who gathered on the Tower Festival Headland to watch the lights come on was quite extraordinary and illustrated what a special place the Illuminations occupy in the hearts of so many people.”

Pre-COVID, the annual event has traditionally been staged in an outdoor arena on the promenade with a live audience of around 20,000 people.

MTV will present two more Illuminations shows next month pictures Dave Nelson

This year, VisitBlackpool and MTV created a “hybrid” event including the show in the ballroom, attended by an audience of around 1,500 lucky ticket ballot winners, and the live stream.

Virginia Monaghan, vice president, events and experiences, ViacomCBS Networks International added: “We are delighted that we have been able to deliver a show of this quality to a worldwide audience.

“Once again, it has been a hugely successful collaboration with VisitBlackpool and the number of views over the 48 hours that the streamed event was accessible is outstanding. Our team are proud to have helped create another magical moment in Illuminations history.