Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many people who walk into this store think they’ve ‘walked into a scene in Harry Potter’.

I’d walked past this unassuming book store countless times but was unaware of its weird and wonderful interior that looked like something from Harry Potter.

Established in 1867 by the owner’s great, great grandfather William Halewood, Halewood & Sons offers a vast stock of rare, interesting and collectable books, maps and prints in all subject areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon entering the store, I could tell that its layout and aesthetic was unlike any other book shop as it had mountains of products that looked dangerously close to toppling over.

Halewood & Sons located on Friargate in Preston. | Sam Quine

Throughout the shop were winding paths, wide enough for only one person to fit through yet they were not difficult to navigate and added to the magical atmosphere.

The whole store had this sort of organised chaos feel about it where it seemed near impossible to find the book you're actually looking for yet you would happen to stumble across it straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner of the store, Mike Halewood spoke about how the shop’s unusual design has come as a result of the amount of books they have on offer.

He said: “The setup has evolved over time with all the books we get offered that cover all sorts of subjects and material.

“Consequently, people walk in the shop and they think they’ve walked into a scene in Harry Potter!”

Mike Halewood who's great, great grandfather established the store in 1867. | Sam Quine

As an independent shop, Halewood isn’t trying to compete with larger companies such as Waterstones or WHSmith and has instead carved itself a niche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store doesn’t stock many new books and instead focussed on the rare, unique products as well as being able to individually source specific books customers may want.

Mike said: “I’ve grown up in a bookshop and as the 5th generation in a family of booksellers, I just love books!

“We try to source books people have been looking for, help people to trace family history or assist collectors finish off their collections.