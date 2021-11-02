Houghton Weavers hit Blackpool for festive weekend at Imperial Hotel: here's the dates and times and how you can get hold of tickets for the Christmas shows

Houghton Weavers announce Blackpool dates for festive north west shows

The group, who have been entertaining for 45 years, will host a Keep Folk Smiling weekend at the Imperial Hotel, on the Promenade at Blackpool, on Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.

Weaver Steve Millington said: “This is when we really get to know our local fans.

“We are so looking forward to meeting everyone again after not having a Christmas tour last year because of lockdown.”

The group includes David Littler and Jim Berry, brother of longtime Weavers’ singer Tony Berry who died from cancer in 2019.

They are joined on this tour by Tony Johnston of the Fivepenny Piece and special guests.

"Like everyone else, we're looking forward to Christmas and all the festive fun.

“We have never taken ourselves too seriously. We just offer a good old sing-along, humour and fun for all the family.

“We love being in Blackpool -our fans there are so warm and welcoming – and they know how to have a good time.

"We’ll be doing all the usual festive favourites like Let it Snow plus others that people love like Bless Your Whiskers Fat