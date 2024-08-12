Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has been spotted filming scenes in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star was seen in Lancaster city centre last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old was behind the wheel of his vintage yellow Volkswagen Beetle and towing one of his beloved motorcycles on a trailer along Moor Lane.

The 53-year-old was behind the wheel of his very own vintage yellow Volkswagen Beetle and towing one of his beloved motorcycles on a trailer along Moor Lane. Credit: Matilda River Walden | Matilda River Walden

The Scottish movie star is known for his love of vintage Volkswagen vehicles, and bought his first VW when he was aged 16. He recently converted his favourite yellow Beetle to electric.

A starstruck Reese Bebbington said she bumped into the actor on her way home from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewan McGregor poses for a selfie with Reese Bebbington in Lancaster last Thursday (August 8). Credit: Reese Bebbington | Reese Bebbington

"I was just passing Pizza Margherita, he let me take a photo with him and we chatted briefly about Star Wars, and how my partner would be so jealous I'd met him," said Reese.

Matilda River Walden was also stunned to bump into McGregor as she made her way home from the cinema.

She said she didn’t immediately realise who the actor was but was attracted to his distinctive bright yellow Beetle and casually approached him for a chat about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After filming her encounter with McGregor, Matilda shared her footage on her YouTube channel.

She said: “I was in Lancaster when this man pulled up in a bright yellow VW Beetle.

“I was only interested in the car so I said ‘hello’ and asked if I could ask him about his car, to which he said no!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A woman then went up to him and asked for a selfie, and I saw the camera equipment, so I thought - ‘celebrity time’!

“Maybe he was a bit stroppy with me because I was more interested in his car!

“I have since been told they are filming in the area.”

Was Ewan McGregor in town to film a new series of his and Charlie Boorman's ‘Long Way’ motorcycle adventure series? Credit: Matilda River Walden | Matilda River Walden

It’s not clear exactly what McGregor was filming on his visit to Lancaster, but it’s rumoured to be a new series of his popular ‘Long Way’ motorcycle adventure series, which co-stars his friend and TV presenter Charlie Boorman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, a man resembling Charlie Boorman was also at the scene in Lancaster, along with two other men who appeared to be the show’s directors and producers David Alexanian and Russ Malkin.

It would be the fourth edition of the documentary series, following Long Way Round (2004), Long Way Down (2007), and Long Way Up (2020).

The Scottish actor is best known for his roles as drug addict Mark Renton in the 1996 hit film Trainspotting and as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars movies.