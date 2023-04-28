Highest Point: Lancashire’s biggest open-air music festival teams up with life-saving charities

Highest Point 2022

Announcing that they would be partnering with St John’s Hospice and Team Reece Children’s Brain Tumour & Cancer Charity, Highest Point reaffirmed their commitment to supporting patients with life-shortening illnesses and families affected by childhood cancer.

With the festival, which takes place from May 11 to May 14 in Lancaster’s stunning 54-acre Williamson Park, set to offer revellers a bumper weekend of music, food, and activities, the charity support initiative saw St John’s Hospice and Team Reece Children’s Brain Tumour & Cancer Charity hand-picked by festival attendees through a social media poll.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with St John’s Hospice and Team Reece to help such important and vital causes,” says Richard Dyer, Co-founder and Director of Highest Point Festival. “We hope people will join us in raising funds so that they both can continue the amazing work they do for those living with life-shortening illnesses and families affected by childhood cancer.”

Clean Bandit at Highest Point 2022

St John’s Hospice provides care, compassion, and support for patients with life-shortening illnesses, whilst Team Reece provides caravan retreats for families directly affected by childhood cancer as well as funding towards research into better treatments and potential cures.

With the festival gearing up to play host to 35,000 attendees across the three days, the scope for amplifying invaluable fundraising efforts is huge, particularly with huge acts such as Hacienda Classical, Bastille, and Anne Marie having already been announced as headliners.

“Team Reece are truly honoured to be selected as a charity partner for Highest Point Festival, more so knowing how it began as a tribute to Chris, another amazing local young man taken far too soon by cancer,” says Rachel O’Neil, Reece’s mum and founder of Team Reece Children’s Brain Tumour & Cancer Charity.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for us; we may be a small charity, but we have a huge heart and are going to be able to help even more families and children,” adds Rachel. “The money raised through the festival will help us to support children battling cancer and local families facing child loss in any form.

Richard Ashcroft at Highest Point 2022-

“Reece spent the last years of his life fighting for change and raising money to fund research and help others in his position,” she continues. “Reece loved festivals, and music in particular was a huge help to him when things became difficult. It will truly be a privilege to take him with us in spirit and continue his legacy of always smiling while raising money and awareness.”

The Highest Point Festival also recently confirmed the return of The Big Family Day Out, with festival-style activities designed for kids of all ages, taking place on the final day of the festival with a themed fusion of The King’s Coronation and Eurovision Song Contest.

“We’re delighted,” says Lisa Morgan, Fundraising Manager at St John’s Hospice. “This is such exciting news for the patients and families we care for and the Hospice team who support them 365 days a year.”