Harry Styles fan from Burnley on 'cloud nine' after her idol wears her sunglasses at Wembley gig

A Harry Styles fan from Burnley is still on ‘cloud nine’ after her idol wore her sunglasses on stage during one of his Wembley gigs this week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Ingham was among the 80,000 fans who queued for seven hours to see the singer at the stadium on Tuesday.

Keen to get as close as possible to the former One Direction band member, Olivia and her friend Steph Hewitt (18) were lucky enough to secure tickets in one of the standing pods close to the stage. And it was when the chart topping star strode out on the catwalk section of the stage that Olivia threw her pink heart shaped sunglasses up to him.

Olivia Ingham could never have imagined that her idol Harry Styles would wear her sunglasses on stage at the Wembley gig where she was in the crowd.Olivia Ingham could never have imagined that her idol Harry Styles would wear her sunglasses on stage at the Wembley gig where she was in the crowd.
    Media student Olivia said: “He strode along the stage and appeared to be looking right at me, and he smirked because I must have looked very shocked. That’s when I thought ‘I have to throw him my sunglasses.’ ”

    Not only did Harry catch the sunglasses, he wore them to strut around while singing his hit song Music for A Sushi Restaurant, before returning them to an ecstatic Olivia.

    “It all seemed to go by in a flash, “ said Olivia who even managed to grab some ace photos of the singer in her Primark ‘sunnies’ which she had customised with some diamante sparkles.

    And Steph caught the entire spectacle on video as a lasting memory for the pals. A fan of Harry since she first saw him perform with One Direction on The X Factor TV reality show when she was only six, this is the fourth gig Olivia, who lives with her mum and dad Kevin and Jenette, has attended.

    Ready for the Harry Styles are (left to right) friends Olivia Ingham and Steph Hewitt with Roisin Ahern who they met at the gigReady for the Harry Styles are (left to right) friends Olivia Ingham and Steph Hewitt with Roisin Ahern who they met at the gig
    The star’s debut album in 2017 went straight to number one in the UK and the USA and was one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year. His string of hits include ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Sign Of The Times.’ He has won six Brit Awards, three Grammys, an Ivor Novello Award and three American Music Awards.

    Speaking about the star’s appeal to a generation of fans Olivia said: “He is not afraid to be himself and is close to his mum and his family which a lot of people find comforting. There is nothing toxic about him, he is just a beautiful person.”

    The moment Harry Styles returns Olivia Ingham's sunglasses to her after he wore them on stage at WembleyThe moment Harry Styles returns Olivia Ingham's sunglasses to her after he wore them on stage at Wembley
    An ecstatic Olivia smiles sporting her sunglasses that her idol Harry Styles wore on stage at his Wembley gig after she threw them to him from the audienceAn ecstatic Olivia smiles sporting her sunglasses that her idol Harry Styles wore on stage at his Wembley gig after she threw them to him from the audience
    The moment mega star Harry Styles wore sunglasses thrown to him on stage at Wembley by fan Olivia Ingham who is from BurnleyThe moment mega star Harry Styles wore sunglasses thrown to him on stage at Wembley by fan Olivia Ingham who is from Burnley
