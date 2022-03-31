Get your tickets for Lancaster's Highest Point festival before they sell out
Organisers of Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival have warned they are down to the last handful of Saturday day tickets which will sell out in the next 48 hours.
"Two day and three day tickets are not far behind selling out so get on it and join the biggest party of the year in May!” they said.
Thursday’s line-up includes Richard Ashcroft, Reverend and The Makers and The Lottery Winners.
Friday’s line-up includes Clean Bandit (live), A-Z, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Emily Nash, Judge Jules, Low Steppa, Lowes, Luke Una, Mimi Webb, NOT3S, SASASAS, Sigala (live), Turno and many many more.
Saturday’s line-up is Kaiser Chiefs, A-Z, Example, Horse Meat Disco, Lyra, Mae Muller, Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID), Shy FX, The Cuban Brothers and many many more.
Tickets from SKIDDLE
Highest Point festival returns to Williamson Park from May 12-14 this year.
Over 35,000 people attended the festival last year.