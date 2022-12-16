In preparation for the big day, we ventured down the M55 - and experienced a magical day getting into the Christmas spirit.

After wrapping up warm, we excitedly collected our passes and hurried off to the outdoor Christmas Adventure Golf.

We covered the well set-out course in around half an hour, negotiating our way over water, down tunnels and round corners.

Breathtaking acrobatics from 'Cinderella the Pantomime' at the Globe Theatre, Blackpool

Ice-skating was also available, but we decided it was then time for warmth!

And the 'Cinderella the Pantomime', which was being shown in the magnificent Globe Theatre.

The story – which lasted around 75 minutes, and flew by – started with the very glittery fairy godmother played by TV’s own Emma Jesson, setting the scene of a very poor Cinders with her father Baron Hardup and her faithful (and very funny) friend, Buttons.

The Ugly Sisters and awful Stepmother were fantastic characters, with a very modern twist.

Our boys also loved the ghosts that popped up midway through, especially when the audience had to shout...as is compulsory in Panto season..."They're behind you!"

The costumes, dancing and music were amazing, and the story was magically brought to life by the interactive effects such as the rainwater showering the edge of the stage.

There was still time for hot chocolate and doughnuts - mulled wine for the adults! – and then a queue to see Santa and his elves in the ‘Christmas Grotto Wonderland’, and a ride on Alice in Wonderland.