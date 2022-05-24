Free Spring event returns to Morecambe's West End this weekend

Performers at this free event include storyteller Emily Hennessey, local musician Hannah McMillan and comedy gardeners Fairly Famous Family. There will also be music from Red Hippo, Folk O’Lune and More Music’s Baybeat Streetband.

That Spring Thing takes place in the area beside More Music’s building, between Parliament Street and East Street. The event is free and open to all ages.

Make a day of it with the Creative West End Spring Market which will be just around the corner in the West End Gardens, Morecambe Promenade (near The Battery) from 11am – 4pm.

That Spring Thing returns to Morecambe’s West End this weekend with storytelling, music and comedy.

There will be arts and crafts, food and local artisan goods plus creative events and activities for all the family.

There will also be information and exhibitors from a range of alternative wellbeing practitioners and community artists.