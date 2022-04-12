EAT. THEATRE. SLEEP. REPEAT will cover everything going on with the world famous theatre, from star interviews, theatre history, West End creatives and world-renowned choreographers and puppeteers.

Former Radio Wave Breakfast Show co-hosts, Ged Mills and Hayley Kay, will be partnering with Blackpool Grand Theatre to host.

Four episodes have already been made available, with guests such as Grand Theatre CEO Adam Knight, Animal Farm and War Horse puppeteer Toby Olié, Rob Ewens from Michael Murpurgo’s stage production Private Peaceful, No.1 Bestselling Crime Writer Hillary Bonner and Jeremy Edwards from Hollyoaks and Holby City.

The Blackpool Grand Theatre to launch new Podcast

Plans for future podcast episodes include comedian Joe Pasquale and the cast from The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

The podcast, which will be released every fortnight, is available via Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music and via its own YouTube Channel eattheatresleeprepeat.co.uk.

Ged and Hayley said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be a huge part of this new venture by Blackpool Grand and it was an instant yes from us both!

"We have some incredible stars and creatives lined up and it’s been hard trying to cram them all in!

"Having you with us ‘in the room’ with the Vodcast also adds another exciting dimension.

"It’s been too long since Blackpool heard us together and we can’t wait to take this journey with The Grand.”

Andrew Howard, Blackpool Grand Head of Audiences, Marketing at Sales said: “The set-up of Content Creators Blackpool is incredible, and we look forward to working with them not only on this project, but many more.

"Content is exceptionally valuable as we have all seen how much is digested through the likes of TikTok and Instagram Stories.

"TikTok users absorb over 850 minutes of content a month, and overall, 167 million TikTok videos are watched every minute.”

Opened in 1894 and hailed as ‘Matcham’s masterpiece’ after designer Frank Matcham, the Grand Theatre was built in just nine months at a cost of £20,000.

The theatre opened with a production of Hamlet with Wilson Barrett in the starring role.