Folk singer songwriter Lady Nade plays More Music in Morecambe

Named one of Bristol’s most influential women of 2022, Lady Nade is continuing her rise as a multi award-winning eclectic Folk and Americana singer-songwriter and advocate for championing the positive connection between music, well-being and the importance of equality and diversity within the arts.

Her songs carry messages of friendship, love, loss and hope. Her performances are like a reunion. Share a room with her, and she'll give you her story. Lady Nade will be joined by special guest Simeon Hammond Dallas who hails from London’s Camden Town.

Like Lady Nade, her music crosses genres, including folk, country, blues, and soul.

Lady Nade. Photo by Alec Bowman Clarke.

