The carnival parade set off from The Esplanade, outside the Marine Hall, at 1pm, past the Harbour Amusements, down Kent Street, North Albert Street, Lord Street, through Poulton Street and onto Poulton Road, down Carr Road and back onto the promenade.

As well as the traditional procession, with its colourful floats, fancy dress and music from Fleetwood Old Boys Band, the carnival paid tribute to one of its former organisers.

Ann Hanvey had been, at various times over 25 years, the treasurer, secretary and chairman of Fleetwood Carnival Committee.

Ann, of Oxendale Road, Thornton, died on Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Sunday last year, just a week after her 78th birthday.

Fleetwood Carnival secretary Sam Denney said: “Ann was very big on the traditional aspects of the carnival and she played a massive role in it for so long.

"We thought it would be nice to pay tribute to her and the Ann Hanvey Memorial Award is a new trophy which will be awarded to a person or a float in the carnival which reflects her traditional values of the carnival.”

