Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

First day of Lancaster's Highest Point Festival in pictures

Lancaster's Highest Point Festival kicked off last night with headline act Richard Ashcroft performing for the crowds.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 8:43 pm

Thousands of people crowded into Williamson Park to see the acts, which as well as Richard Ashcroft included DJ Chris Hawkins, The Lottery Winners and Reverend and the Makers.

The festival continues today, tomorrow and Sunday with acts such as Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs.

1. Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
LancasterThousandsKaiser Chiefs
Next Page
Page 1 of 12