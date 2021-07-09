Euro 2020: These Preston pubs and bars are showing the England v Italy final on the BIG screen this Sunday
The final of Euro 2020 takes place this Sunday (July 11) and what better way to watch England and Italy than on the big screen at your local pub?
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:52 pm
Football fever is running wild after the Three Lions reached their first major final since lifting the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.
This weekend, after 55 "years of hurt", is football finally coming home? If so, where better to watch England triumph than on the big screen, pint in hand at the pub?
The following pubs, bars and venues have all confirmed they will be showing the Euro 2020 final live on big screens and projectors.
Here is the full list:
Page 1 of 2