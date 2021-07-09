Euro 2020: These Preston pubs and bars are showing the England v Italy final on the BIG screen this Sunday

Football fever is running wild after the Three Lions reached their first major final since lifting the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.

This weekend, after 55 "years of hurt", is football finally coming home? If so, where better to watch England triumph than on the big screen, pint in hand at the pub?

The following pubs, bars and venues have all confirmed they will be showing the Euro 2020 final live on big screens and projectors.

Here is the full list:

1. The Secret Garden Cocktail Bar Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT Buy photo

2. The Northern Way Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED - 12 screens including one on the outside terrace (the 2 biggest screens are 82"). https://www.facebook.com/TheNorthernWayPreston/ for more details on booking a table, drinks offers etc. Buy photo

3. The Adelphi Fylde Road, Preston PR1 7DP - The Adelphi will have a projector screen inside the pub as well as multiple large screen TVs throughout the inside and outdoor spaces. Visit their Facebook page to book your table - https://www.facebook.com/TheAdelphi/ Buy photo

4. The Roper Hall Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE - Two big screens and all the England games. You need to book in advance here - www.pubswithmore.co.uk/theroperhallpreston/welcome-back or visit their Facebook page for more details - https://www.facebook.com/TheRoperHall Buy photo