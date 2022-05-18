Enjoy some Pellow talk in Lancaster with lead singer of Wet Wet Wet

Marti extends an invitation to the people of Lancaster to spend an intimate evening with him, as he share personal stories and the songs that made his career.

Pellow Talk is a chance to learn all about Pellow, not just as a singer and songwriter with Wet Wet Wet, but as a boy and a man.

It’s a chance to understand the DNA of the hits that you’ve listened to and loved over the years.

Marti Pellow.

The evening will be wrapped in music, from songs you know to ones you’ll get to know.

The show in April 2023 has already gained much attention from local fans and is anticipated to sell out ahead of the time.