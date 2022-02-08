Eldon Primary School kick off celebrations for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a Royal Tea Party

Last Friday, Eldon Primary School began their royal celebrations for the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee by enjoying a 'Royal Tea Party Luncheon" at the culmination of their World Storytelling Week.

Headteacher, Azra Butt said: "To mark HM's 70 years of reign, the children dressed to impress, signed and sang the Anthem, and ate like kings and queens.

"Our children loved taking part and enjoyed a fabulous start to the Royal celebrations!"

At Friday's celebrations, as well as food, fancy dress and music, The Pearly Queen was able to met HM The Queen, with the actors being the school's Chair of Governor, Sue and volunteer, Gwen - both grandparents of Eldon pupils.

Earlier, as part of World Storytelling Week, the Reception children had also learned through the story of 'The Queens Hat', in which the Queens hat goes missing, and they were able to present the Queen with her lost hat when she came to visit.

The Royal Tea Party will be one of many celebrations leading up to June 3rd, with the school next planning a Royal Eldon's Bake Off, where children and families will forward recipes, and the winning dishes will be produced on mass for a street party.

You can see the images from Eldon's first round of celebrations, the Royal Tea Party, below.

1. Pupils enjoyed a Royal Tea Party Luncheon as part of the celebrations. Photo Sales

2. Pupils, teachers and Friends of Eldon enjoyed the party. Photo Sales

3. The Pearly Queen met HM The Queen at Friday's celebrations. Photo Sales

4. Children enjoying their Royal Tea Party luncheon. Photo Sales