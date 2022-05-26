Eighties band The Christians playing a gig at Lancaster Grand

Described as ‘The Temptations in ripped jeans …’ by one rock critic, the Liverpool band’s infectious melodies

and warm harmonies had a deep emotional undercurrent.

Feeding on accusations, protest, despair and even self-doubt, their ‘socially aware soul’ made a big impact on the complacent music scene of the late 80s and early 90s.

The Christians will be playing a gig at Lancaster Grand.

Renowned for an endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits ...Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again,

Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more The Christians

enjoyed huge acclaim in the late 80s and early 90s both in the UK and Europe.

The band’s name came from the surname of the three brothers that were originally in the line-up (Garry,

Russell, and Roger Christian) and was also, coincidentally, their songwriter/guitarist/keyboards player Henry

Priestman’s middle name.

Still headed by enigmatic lead singer Garry Christian who has only gained in vocal stature (and wit) over the years! Currently embarking on a huge UK Tour playing their well-known back catalogue and one or two favourites selected from newer albums.

Catch them on tour and find out why Chris Evans said: “It was the best gig I’ve ever been to.”

The Christians come to Lancaster Grand on Friday, July 15 at 7.30 pm.