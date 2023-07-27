News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Police in stand-off with man after he climbs onto supermarket roof
Murder probe launched after man, 50, found dead
Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Dog-friendly 'doodle' celebration Party Like A Cockapoo comes to Lancashire

A special doggy event is coming to the The Pilling Dog Park on Sunday 13th August – where all doodle breeds are welcome.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jul 2023, 21:02 BST

Party Like A Cockapoo will have an off-lead play area with agility equipment, and fun activities.

There will also be an on-site dog bakery selling pupcakes and cockapoo biscuits – and puppicinos.

Designed for cockapoos and other doodle breeds, the event is also child-friendly and the whole family is welcome.

The ‘smash-hit’ event began in Fife, Scotland, where up to 60 dogs attended from across the country to take part.

Event organisers said: "We are really excited for this event. [It will be] the best hour of your doodles week.

"It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well."

"Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events. They love it."

The event is open to all doodle breeds, including labradoodles, bernedoodles, cavapoos and toy poodles.

Tickets cost £11 which covers one dog, while humans go free. Tickets can be purchased from the Party Like A Cockapoo website.

Undefined: readMore
Party Like A Cockapoo comes to Lancashire

1. wbegnews-cockapoo-nw.jpg

Party Like A Cockapoo comes to Lancashire Photo: Party Like A Cockapoo

Photo Sales
Party Like A Cockapoo - all doodles welcome

2. wbegnews-cockapoo3-nw.jpg

Party Like A Cockapoo - all doodles welcome Photo: Party Like A Cockapoo

Photo Sales
Fun for the whole family

3. wbegnews-cockapoo4-nw.jpg

Fun for the whole family Photo: Party Like A Cockapoo

Photo Sales
Fun and frolics for the pups

4. wbegnews-cockapoo5-nw.jpg

Fun and frolics for the pups Photo: Party Like A Cockapoo

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:LancashireFifeCockapooTickets