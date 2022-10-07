Do the time warp at Rocky Horror tribute show at Morecambe's Winter Gardens

The Rocky Horrow show experience follows Brad and Janet on their journey to find Dr Scott but they get more than they bargained for when they make a stop off at Frankfurters place to use the phone after having a puncture.

This fully interactive stage show will have you screaming for more.

The stage show features many favourite songs from the film, and many more.

The cast of the Rocky Horror tribute show which comes to Morecambe's Winter Gardens at the end of the month.

Most Popular

So, come up to the lab, and see what's on the slab, and if you're all lucky we'll get to do the time warp again.

For age 16plus, (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) the show is on Saturday, October 29, doors open at 7pm and the evening starts at 8pm.

This is a seated event that features all the timeless classics from the film.