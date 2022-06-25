A flag bearing Kev's face is flying above the main stage, where legend Paul McCartney, is playing this evening.

The image of Kev with a whisk in his mouth was taken when he appeared in TV reality show Come Dine With Me in 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flag above the main stage at Glastonbury bearing the face of Burnley man Kev Riley also known as 'The Whisk Guy'

Kev, who sells card machines to merchants services, was an instant hit with viewers when he admitted he had never switched on an oven before. And the moment he shoved a whisk into his mouth became an iconic moment in television.

It earned Kev, who lives with his wife Rachel and their children, Millie, Ritchie and Aria, the nickname 'the whisk guy' and the image has appeared regularly on the internet and even on merchandise including bedding. And now it has made it to Glastonbury for thousands of music lovers to see.

Kev said: "I've never been to Glastonbury but now I can say I have appeared on the main stage."