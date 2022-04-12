Crime fiction readings at Lancaster Castle Cafe

Stephen Tomlin, founder and producer of Demi-paradise Productions, will be appearing at Lancaster Castle Café on Thursday April 14 with his new company, ‘The Border Readers’.

Stephen is joined by Dukes Theatre & BBC Archers actor Helen Longworth for a live reading showcasing the work of some of the north’s leading crime writers called ‘Many Deadly Returns.’

Their selection of five criminally good stories from ‘Murder Squad’ includes a new tale by Ann Cleeves featuring DCI Vera Stanhope of ITV drama fame.

Another is by Cath Staincliffe (Author of ITV’s Blue Murder detective series starring Carolyn Quentin) set in 1870’s Lancashire featuring a murder trial at the castle.

The castle’s popular state of the art licensed café, managed by Atkinson’s of Lancaster, is situated a stone’s throw from where the old gallows once stood!

Murder Squad is a northern based group of award-winning crime and mystery writers, who celebrated their twenty-first birthday in 2021 with this fabulous collection of stories.

Short, sharp and packed with twists they showcase the associates range and talent.

The Border Readers is an association of regionally based professional actors who give live readings of themed short form fiction in intimate public settings – arts centres, galleries, hostelries, village halls and libraries.

With Stephen Tomlin producing they also tour ‘Haunted: Ghost Story Readings for Halloween’ each year.

Crime fiction readings at Lancaster Castle Café given by the Border Readers takes place this Thursday (April 14) at 7pm.