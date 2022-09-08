Creative West End Markets back in Morecambe
Following the success of the Spring event, with around 3000 attendees, the Creative West End markets are back in the West End of Morecambe, with the summer market taking place on Sunday September 11, 11am-4pm on West End Gardens and promenade.
The Creative West End team of artists and volunteers has organised a great day out, with a selection of local market traders including arts and crafts, food and drink and local
artisan goods.
There will be live music, creative workshops and a food and drink zone, giving the whole feel of the event of a mini ‘festival’.
Most Popular
Jules Abraham from Creative West End said: “As well as the stalls, we’ll have a fantastic line up of activities for all the family including a range of alternative wellbeing practitioners and creative artists and there will be test rides available on the promenade of the new Cowboy electronic bikes, by Urban Rider.”
More Music will also be supporting the event with live performances through the day.