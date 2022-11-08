Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence?

Well, imagine having all that but being blind too.

Chris McCausland is that man.

Chris McCausland brings his unique comedy show to Lancaster Grand.

Most Popular

But luckily for Chris, and for the fans who attend his shows, Chris has also been gifted with a superb sense of humour and an unbeatable wit.

This allows him not only to see the funny side in the life he leads, with all its difficulties, but also allows him to express this comedy on the stage.

Following his debut appearance on Live at the Apollo in 2018, Chris is in great demand and has become a regular face on our televisions, with multiple hit

appearances across such flagship comedy programmes as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McCausland brings his unique comedy show to Lancaster Grand.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, and his third, latest appearance was hosting the renowned stand-up show.

He has also recently made appearances on celebrity editions of favourites such as Mastermind, The Chase, Antiques Road Trip and Blankety Blank.

Chris is blind due to a degenerative eye disorder called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which caused him to lose his sight gradually throughout the first 20 or so years of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris comes to Lancaster Grand on January 20, 2023.