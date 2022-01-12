Comedian Russell Kane announces surprise gigs at Chorley Theatre

The BBC Radio 4 presenter and podcaster will be performing at Chorley Theatre on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Described as "packing more energy than a Duracell factory on a nuclear reactor", Russell his known for his cathartic, anecdotal and topical comedy.

In a statement posted on social media on January 10, Russell said: "Chorley! Another pair of last-minute, micro-sized tour dates.

"These dates are selling out before they can even get listed!"

Following his announcement, Chorley Theatre confirmed more than half the tickets had already sold out.

You can book your tickets by clicking HERE.

Who is Russell Kane?

As a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, social media star, author and scriptwriter, Russell has many strings to his bow.

Most recently he is known for his show Evil Genius on BBC Radio 4 and podcast Man Baggage.

No stranger to the TV screen, Russell has made regular appearances on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch; he is also known for BBC3's Stupid Man, Smart Phone, ITV2's Love Island: Aftersun and BBC2's Live At The Apollo.

Russell is well known for his viral Facebook Kaneing videos. For the past three years, Russell's regular topical rant videos have grown from strength-to-strength, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and constant media attention.

Russell's unique high energy stand-up has won him numerous awards and plaudits including winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show in 2010. That same year Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival's Barry Award in the same year.

Russell has published two books: his Son Of A Silverback in 2019 (Bantam Press) and The Humorist in 2012 (Simon and Schuster).

