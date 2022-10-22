Next year marks Cliff’s 65th anniversary and he’s celebrating it with a special UK tour.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is Cliff Richard touring in 2023?

Cliff Richard's Blue Sapphire tour comes to Blackpool in 2023.

The Blue Sapphire tour comes to Blackpool Opera House on November 14, 2023.

He will also play four shows in London, at the Eventim Apollo, on Nov 07, 08, 10 and 11, and the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Nov 17.

What will he play?

Cliff Richard will bring some of his best-loved hits back to the stage for this special celebration. Cliff has had 14 number-one singles, 96 Top 20 hits and 7 number-one albums during his eight decade career. He is also set to release a new album, called Christmas With Cliff, on Nov 25, 2022.

How can I get tickets?