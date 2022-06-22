Classic car event at Leighton Hall near Carnforth

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Lake District fells, on Sunday July 3 over 500 classic cars, motorcycles, vans, 4x4s and military vehicles will be roaring through the glorious park for the 23rd Leighton Hall Classic & Performance Motor Show.

With decades of experience under their cam-belt, hosts Great British Motor Shows are bringing delighted audiences nose-to-bonnet with a multitude of magnificent motors, including classic car displays from Lancashire Morris Minor Club, Wolseley Register, Lakeland Historic Car Club, Jaguar Enthusiasts, and many more.

After chatting and selfies with fellow owners, enthusiasts and experts, sit back, relax and enjoy arena parades, displays and expert commentary, with the famous auto jumble and masses of tempting trade stands to tempt the tinkerer in the team!

Classic car show being held at Leighton Hall near Carnforth.

Enjoy a fun packed day out for the whole family, with Leighton’s glorious gardens, children’s playground, tree face trail and caterpillar maze included in show admission. Fascinating tours of the historic hall run from 1pm for a small additional fee, and there’s acres of parkland for well-behaved family Rovers to explore on-lead.

Sponsored by Autoserve, the show runs 10am-4pm, and is just 10 minutes’ well-signposted drive from junction 35 of the M6.

At just £8.50 per adult and £3 for children, there’s plenty to whet everyone’s appetite!