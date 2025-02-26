Chris Ramsey announces huge 30 night UK stand up tour
The announcement started with a humourous video posted to Ramsey’s social media platforms on Tuesday, February 25 before a full announcement the following day.
As part of the announcement, Ramsey took to social media saying: “Very excited to announce my BRAND NEW tour for 2026. You can access the pre-sale on Thursday by signing up to my mailing list via link in bio. General sale begins on Friday!”
“(What the hell does that mean Chris?! “Well it means if you’re on the mailing list, you’ll be able to buy tickets on Thursday before everyone else… if not, you have to wait until Friday” Only takes a second to sign up and I never spam or share your emails with anyone. Hope that all makes sense!)”
The tour includes a trio of huge North East shows for the stand up, who is well known as part of the Shagged, Married Annoyed podcast with his partner Rosie Ramsey. In addition to the three nights in Newcastle, the tour includes shows in all corners of the UK over 30 nights.
Pre sale for all shows across the tour will be available by signing up to the North East star’s mailing list, which can be done though his website.
The full list of 2026 shows is as follows:
Sunday, February 8 - Edinburgh
Monday, February 9 - Glasgow
Tuesday, February 10 - Aberdeen
Thursday, February 19 - Coventry
Friday, February 20 - Brighton
Saturday, February 21 - Peterborough
Sunday, February 22 - Leeds
Wednesday, February 25 - Halifax
Thursday, FEbruary 26 - Blackburn
Friday, February 27 - Stockton
Wednesday, March 4 - Cambridge
Thursday, March 5 - Bath
Friday, March 6 - Portsmouth
Saturday, March 7 - Birmingham
Wednesday, March 11 - Dublin
Friday, March 13 - Manchester
Wednesday, March 18 - Oxford
Thursday, March 19 - Liverpool
Friday, March 20 - York
Wednesday, March 25 - Sheffield
Thursday, March 26 - Nottingham
Friday, March 27 - Leicester
Saturday, March 28 - London
Friday, April 17 - Newcastle
Saturday, April 18 - Newcastle
Sunday, April 19 - Newcastle
Thursday, April 23 - Bristol
Friday, April 24 - Bournemouth
Saturday, April 25 - Cardiff
Sunday, April 26 - Swansea
