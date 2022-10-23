News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chorley's Astley Hall in the spotlight as beautiful light, music and dance display returns

Delighted crowds were treated to a magnificent light spectacle as Astley Illuminated returned.

By Julia Bennett
35 minutes ago

A performance featuring dance, lights, and music shone the spotlight on 400 years of history at Astley Hall in Chorley.

The annual event, which was held on Saturday, October 22 after having been postponed earlier this year, was developed by the team at Astley Hall in collaboration with About Time Dance Company, Lite Alternative and artist Rebecca Chesney.

Take a look at our picture gallery from the grounds of the Grade I listed historic hall.

1. Astley Illuminated

Dancers perform a routine as part of Astley Illuminated. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Astley Illuminated

Left to right: Chris, Madeleine, Hollie and Pippa Ringrose enjoying Astley Hall Illuminated. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Astley Illuminated

Left to right: Donna, Skylar, Pippa and Lacey Greenwood enjoying Astley Hall Illuminated. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Astley Illuminated

Astley Hall's popular annual Illuminated event returned on October 22 featuring a wonderful mix of light displays, music, art and dance performances

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Chorley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4