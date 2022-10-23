Chorley's Astley Hall in the spotlight as beautiful light, music and dance display returns
Delighted crowds were treated to a magnificent light spectacle as Astley Illuminated returned.
A performance featuring dance, lights, and music shone the spotlight on 400 years of history at Astley Hall in Chorley.
The annual event, which was held on Saturday, October 22 after having been postponed earlier this year, was developed by the team at Astley Hall in collaboration with About Time Dance Company, Lite Alternative and artist Rebecca Chesney.
Take a look at our picture gallery from the grounds of the Grade I listed historic hall.