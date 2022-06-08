One of the top family events of the summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun free festival that appeals to all ages.

Enjoy impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers, or bring your own kite and fly it on the beach.

Across the weekend, there will be a lively programme of excellent music, promenading performers, dance and environmentally themed arts and craft workshops.

Catch the Wind kite festival returns to Morecambe in July.

More Music are proud to present Prodigal UPG’s new commission from The Tide and Time Bell organisation "On the Strandline: a street ballet of performance parkour.”

As well as four performances over the weekend they’ll be running a workshop on Friday July 8 where local people will have the chance to make a new scene in the show.

On Sunday July 10 The Kakatsitsi Master Drummers will be performing. They are a group of traditional drummers, dancers and singers from the Ga tribe of Southern Ghana.

Sunday will also feature carnival artists The Cacophany Arkestra who will be sharing their new climate change themed show “Insektageddon”.

Catch the Wind is supported by Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council and Morecambe Bid.

This event is free.

To find out more visit More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or call 01524 831997.

More Music is a music and education charity based at the Hothouse in Morecambe, with 21 years' experience of delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district, region and beyond.

