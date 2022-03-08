Russell Brand

The comedian and political commentator with more than five million followers on YouTube is heading to the seaside resort on Monday, May 23.

A spokesman for Brand said: “It’s more than a hilarious stand-up show. It is a celebration of our return to freedom and a look at our shared, imposed insanity during the last two years. 33 awakes people, the elites are taking over and our only hope is to form our own movement, this is the audience’s chance to join that movement.”

The live show is in three parts - two comedic and one meditation. Expect lots of politics, sociocultural analysis, chaos and laughter. At its core this show carries a message of deep hope and love and provides a rallying call for systemic change. The audience share their own mad stories from lockdown including, “my Dad got covid and came round in person to tell us he had it”, “I farted in a zoom yoga class - and I’m the teacher”, “I sold women’s knickers online to make money - I’m a bloke”.

Russell talks us through the low lows and still quite low highs of the pandemic - Tiger King, PE with Joe and of course Boris Johnson and those infamous lockdown parties.

If you are against corruption, if you still believe in the power of ordinance people to run their own lives and have a laugh doing it then this is the ultimate Russell Brand experience for you.

After his date in Blackpool, Russell’s show will be rolling over to St Helens Theatre Royal on the following day, Tuesday, May 24.

And if anyone wants to catch his words of wisdom while having a laugh at the world, his show is on at the Liverpool The Auditorium this coming Sunday, March 13.

Expect the unexpected - you might even find biscuits on your seat from Hare Krishnas!