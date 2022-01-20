The new trailer - which you can watch in our video player above - gives thrillseekers a spooky preview of what they might encounter when they enter the gates of the abandoned theme park in Charnock Richard.

"This is Camelot...but not as you know it," teases the trailer for Lancashire' s new scare attraction.

The chilling video opens with screaming and sirens wailing as we're given a sneak peak of 'Camelot Castle', now infested with zombies.

The 'Castle' is the largest building still standing at the former theme park and was formerly home to Playland, the park's soft play centre, but things have certainly changed.

It's no longer the sweet and cheerful Camelot we fondly remember from our childhood.

"A deadly accident has left the mythical word of Camelot destroyed...and full of zombies hungry for human flesh," it says to frantic footage of soldiers battling the zombie hordes.

The official map of the Camelot Rises attraction - a "fully immersive, drive-in zombie experience" opening at the former theme park in Charnock Richard on February 5. Pic credit: Park N Party/Camelot Rises

"It's your turn to see if you can survive a deadly night of terror!"

You can find full details on what to expect at Camelot Rises - including prices, times, film listings and more - in our full explainer hereAnd if you're brave enough, can visit the official website for Camelot Rises and book your tickets here.