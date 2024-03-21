RAVE-KIDZ will be held at Hidden in Cow Lane on Saturday, May 18th, from 1pm to 3-30pm. Featuring family friendly dance and rave music there will be a host of attractions including games, lasers and glow sticks, candyfloss and popcorn and mascots.

Children up to the age of 16 are welcome, but organisers recommend that the event may only be suitable for children over the age of four, although tots under four are welcome if mums and dads think they are ‘hardcore’ enough! A spokesman for RAVE-KIDZ said: “There will be hundreds of people singing, dancing, blowing whistles, horns and cheering. As a result, some children may find it all too overwhelming so please ensure your child is prepared for that.