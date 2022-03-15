Britpop icons The Boo Radleys to play intimate acoustic show at Preston’s Action Records

With the clock ticking down to the release of their first album in almost a quarter of a century, The Boo Radleys have announced a number of gigs across the UK to celebrate their return.

And the first stop on their UK tour is Preston’s legendary Action Records in Church Street, where the band’s landmark debut, Ichabod and I, was released on the shop’s own label back in 1990.

The intimate, in-store performance on Saturday, April 16 will see the band play a special acoustic set, as well as meet fans and sign records to celebrate the release of their seventh album ‘Keep On With Falling’.

Founding Boos, Simon 'Sice' Rowbottom, Rob Cieka and Tim Brown take to the road in April with a run of intimate live dates, beginning with an acoustic set at Preston's Action Records on Saturday, April 16.

The new record was released last Friday (March 11) and founding Boos, Simon ‘Sice’ Rowbottom, Tim Brown and Rob Cieka are eager to hit the road again to meet fans old and new.

Having embraced a run of UK dates last autumn, each loaded with emotion as the Boos met fans for the first time since 1997’s Reading Festival appearance, the band will return to the road in April.

Combining full band shows with small instore sets and meet-and-greets, the full run of dates are as follows:

Saturday, 16 April 2022: Preston, Action Records (acoustic)



Sunday, 17 April 2022: Liverpool, The Cavern (in association with Phase One/Jacaranda)

Monday, 18 April 2022: London, Pryzm (in association with Banquet)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022: Cambridge, Portland Arms

Thursday, 21 April 2022: Bedford, Esquires



Friday, 22 April 2022: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms