British Podcast Award winning-comedian and former Glastonbury festival poet Rob Auton heading to Chorley Theatre

Following on from two consecutive years of being named one of the best reviewed comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Rob is starting his biggest national tour to date starting in October, preceded by a month-long run of the show at the Fringe in August this year.

With 40 tour dates from this Autumn through to Spring next year, The Crowd Show is a show about crowds, the power of people and togetherness. It is suitable for anybody who wants to be in the crowd for this show and will be staged at Chorley Theatre Studio on Thursday February 23. Tickets are on sale now. The full list of dates and tickets are available at www.robauton.co.uk

Amassing 1.4 million listens, Rob’s one-year special daily podcast, The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, was announced as the British Podcast Awards 2020 Winner for Best Daily Podcast. In 2013, Rob won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award.

Rob Auton

