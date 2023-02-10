British Podcast Award winning-comedian and former Glastonbury festival poet Rob Auton heading to Chorley Theatre
British Podcast Award winning-comedian and former Glastonbury festival poet in residence Rob Auton is bringing his brand-new show The Crowd Show to Chorley Theatre.
Following on from two consecutive years of being named one of the best reviewed comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Rob is starting his biggest national tour to date starting in October, preceded by a month-long run of the show at the Fringe in August this year.
With 40 tour dates from this Autumn through to Spring next year, The Crowd Show is a show about crowds, the power of people and togetherness. It is suitable for anybody who wants to be in the crowd for this show and will be staged at Chorley Theatre Studio on Thursday February 23. Tickets are on sale now. The full list of dates and tickets are available at www.robauton.co.uk
Amassing 1.4 million listens, Rob’s one-year special daily podcast, The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, was announced as the British Podcast Awards 2020 Winner for Best Daily Podcast. In 2013, Rob won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award.
Last year HarperCollins’ Mudlark released Rob’s latest book, I Strongly Believe in Incredible Things, comprising of poetic prose, short stories and biro drawings detailing and celebrating a selection of some of our world’s everyday wonders, which he both wrote and illustrated. Previously, Rob had published three collections of writing and drawing, Take Hair, Petrol Honey and In Heaven The Onions Make You Laugh, with Burning Eye Books and released a spoken word album At Home With Rob on Scroobius Pip’s record label Speech Development Records.