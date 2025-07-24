Brand new live Oasis track released ahead of band's opening show at London's Wembley Stadium
The sixth song in the setlist on the night, the new live version of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ immortalises the moment that Oasis returned home. Fans travelled from as far as Japan, Costa Rica, North America, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Ireland, Italy and Australia to witness the history-making night.
Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ‘25) arrives ahead of Oasis’ opening show at London’s Wembley Stadium this Friday 25th July - the first of seven sold out gigs.
Following epic shows in Cardiff and Manchester, the Oasis Live ‘25 tour has received a rapturous response from fans and media alike – and is already widely regarded as the “biggest rock comeback in history” (The Sunday Times).
Beyond the Live ‘25 tour, Oasis fever continues to grip the nation as the band dominate the UK Official Charts. The singles compilation album ‘Time Flies… 1994-2009’ recently returned to No.1 with seminal studio albums ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ and ‘Definitely Maybe’ also in the Top 5 Album Chart.
The release of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ‘25)’ follows ‘Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ‘25)’ - listen HERE
‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition’ will be released on October 3rd. The ‘Complete Studio Album Collection’ box set will be released on August 22nd. Both releases are available to pre-order HERE
