News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
47 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
50 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Blackpool's Big One stops mid-ride forcing Pleasure Beach guests to walk down for second time in two weeks

The Big One came to a dramatic stop mid-ride for a second time in two weeks with guests having to take the long walk down.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

The giant roller coaster came to a hair-raising halt on its epic 214ft hill climb at around 3pm on Sunday (April 23), with guests escorted off the ride and guided down its huge flight of emergency stairs.

The Big One remained closed for the rest of the day after brave guests made their way down 400-plus steps to safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s not clear why the ride was stopped. The Pleasure Beach has been approached for comment.

Guests were forced to walk down the Big One after it stopped on its epic climb up the lift hill for the second time in two weeks on Sunday (April 23). Picture by Lacey CookeGuests were forced to walk down the Big One after it stopped on its epic climb up the lift hill for the second time in two weeks on Sunday (April 23). Picture by Lacey Cooke
Guests were forced to walk down the Big One after it stopped on its epic climb up the lift hill for the second time in two weeks on Sunday (April 23). Picture by Lacey Cooke
Most Popular
    Read More
    Blackpool Pleasure Beach Big One stopped mid-climb and guests escorted off ride ...

    Second stoppage in two weeks

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It’s the second week in a row that the Big One – the UK’s biggest roller coaster – has come to an unexpected stop with guests having to be rescued by the park’s staff.

    A week earlier, on Tuesday, April 11, more than a dozen guests found themselves stranded just feet away from the summit after staff made a last-minute decision to halt the ride seconds before it’s first stomach-churning descent.

    The Pleasure Beach said staff made the call due to sudden changes in weather conditions and not due to any fault.

    "Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff,” said a spokesman for the amusement park.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Due to high gusts of wind the Big One roller coaster closed for the remainder of the day.”

    The Pleasure Beach has been approached for comment on the ride’s latest stoppage on Sunday.

    Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure Beach