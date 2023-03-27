News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool Tower Circus 2023: What to expect as a brand new season starts

Combine death defying motorbike stunts, juggling with fire while upside down and a giant spider’sweb suspended in the air and you’ve got Blackpool’s newest version of its longest running show.

By Iain Lynn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:05 BST- 1 min read

Blackpool Tower Circus is back for it’s 2023 season, complete with resident legendary clowns Mooky

and Mr Boo.

We took our six-year-old along to the ringside, who thanks to Covid restrictions had never yet

Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals - Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit
Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals - Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit
Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals - Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit
    managed to see a circus. She was captivated by the magical sights, while I was peeping through half

    closed eyes at the spectacle, thinking how much it would hurt to plummet from a giant spider’s web,

    or from some similarly unlikely position, onto the circus floor.

    The two-hour show combined spectacular balancing, acrobatics, juggling and lots of fire with typical

    Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals
    Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals
    Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals

    clowning from Mooky and his brother Mr Boo and a live circus show band.

    Our six year old giggled at the spitting and xylophone clowning act, although had never seen Big so

    probably didn’t understand the giant piano performance, which was more for the parents, but

    enjoyed it all the same.

    We both were transfixed by the Globe of Speed. Three motorcyclists hurtling around a spherical

    metal cage, narrowly missing each other was the definite star act of the show.

    The finale was serene in comparison, but we loved the dragons bobbing around the water-filled

    circus ring, breathing smoke while some complicated balancing took place in the middle of the water

    in a slightly surreal scene.

    A great show, in a spectacular setting, makes the Blackpool Tower Circus a fantastic way to spend an

    afternoon. The 2023 season is on until November 5. Booking is now open from £17.50.