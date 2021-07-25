Blackpool Rocks the Return: were you there? See all our crowd pictures from the day and night with Fatboy Slim at North Pier
Blackpool Rocks festival returned after a six year break on a summer's day at North Pier with Fatboy Slim's first appearance in the resort for 10 years.
Were you at the party? Take a look at the first crowd scenes on the pier from one the biggest gigs in the resort for more than a year. Can you spot yourself?
