Blackpool Pleasure Beach set to reopen for White Knuckle Weekends
Blackpool Pleasure Beach reopens this year for White Knuckle Weekends from Saturday, February 12 until Sunday March 27.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:27 pm
The adrenaline-fuelled adventure park includes the Big One and nine other rollercoasters
Younger guests can join the fun down at Nickelodeon Land and meet all their favourite Nickelodeon characters.
Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re all so excited to open the park gates for the White Knuckle Weekends - they’re such a fantastic way to start the year as we welcome back all of our visitors old and new after the winter break.”
For more information and to book, please visit: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/