Blackpool housekeepers make a dash for it with their cleaning trollies in tow for 5km charity fundraiser

Housekeeping staff at Hotel Sheraton complete trolley dash for Molly Olly's Wishes charity

The seven-strong team from Hotel Sheraton,in Bispham, who have been hit hard in the wake of the pandemic, came up with a fundraising drive in a bid to raise morale in the resort and give back to those less fortunate.

Taking inspiration from housekeeping ‘stars’ of TV and film, Sheraton head housekeeper Jeannette Lovatt backed by Alison Beavers, Annie Hatcher, Ellie Spencer, Sandie Beavers, Cliona Beavers and Peter Cox donned their best fancy dress and their cleaning trollies for a 5km sprint starting from the hotel to Blackpool Tower, then Bispham and back.

Sheraton manager Liz Brown praised her ‘enthusiastic’ team for a job very well done.

Head housekeeper Jeannette Lovatt was joined by Alison Beavers, Annie Hatcher, Ellie Spencer, Sandie Beavers, Cliona Beavers and Peter Cox for the 5km dash to Blackpool Tower, Bispham and back to the hotel where they started.

Proceeds from the trolley dash are being donated to Molly Olly’s Wish, a charity founded by her good friends Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw,in memory of their daughter Molly who died from a rare kidney cancer in 2011.

Liz said: “It was absolutely magic. And the support has been incredible. This team are so enthusiastic and they just wanted to something fun, raise team spirit after such a tough time for the industry in lockdown.

“Life has not been easy for some of them during the two lockdowns, yet they have the time and inclination to put their energy to great use and, more importantly, support others.

“The guests all came out to wave them off and then our sister team at the Elgin gave them a big wave as they went by. It has brought a little bit of laughter and at the same time helped a wonderful charity.

Sheraton Hotel manager Liz Brown (in pink) pictured with her housekeeping team. She said was 'so proud' after raising nearly £2,000 for charity.

“I’m so proud of all of them.”

Liz added the overwhelming support from other local businesses and guests to the hotel has now led to plans to make the trolley dash an annual event, including many more housekeepers from hotels across the resort.

She added: “It has been so challenging for everyone so to feel that support from the other businesses has been fantastic - Ma Kelly’s made a donation of £250 to the cause.

“Making it an annual event would give us all something to look forward to and get involved in so I really hope we can make it happen.”

Liz, originally from Warwickshire, where the children’s charity was founded by her long-time friend Rachel, has long been a supporter of their work, helping provide grants and support children with terminal and life-limiting illnesses. Staff at the Sheraton have raised more than £6000 for them previously.

Charity founder and friend Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “The Hotel Sheraton Team have been great supporters of Molly Olly’s over the years and this is another fun idea to fundraise.

“We are always grateful for the support but now more than ever we appreciate the help at a time when the hotel, like so many businesses, has had a difficult year.

“It is really kind of them to take time to think of others. We hope that people will get behind them and help make the dark days brighter for children with life threatening illnesses.”